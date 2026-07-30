BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge woman facing trial for her role in the murder of her children’s father allegedly pressured her boyfriend for weeks to kill him as she fought to keep custody of her kids, with texts between the two showing the plan playing out in real time on the morning of the shooting.

Hope Jackson, 29, and Riddick Franklin, 32, are both charged with second-degree murder in the March 22 killing of Anthony Wesley Jr., the 29-year-old father of Jackson’s two children. Jackson faces the charge as a principal, accused of planning, encouraging and counseling Franklin to carry out the killing.

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What The Texts Show

Franklin told detectives he and Jackson exchanged messages throughout the early morning hours before the shooting. At 1:18 a.m., Jackson asked Franklin what he was doing. He replied that he was getting dressed and “cleaning it again.” When Jackson pushed back, asking if he was still planning to go through with it, Franklin told her he would be done soon.

Surveillance footage placed Franklin’s car at Wesley’s apartment complex on Jefferson Highway starting around 3:04 a.m. He texted Jackson “Not here” at 3:06 a.m. Jackson checked in again around 5:21 a.m., and the shooting happened roughly 20 minutes later. Franklin called Jackson immediately afterward, and the two stayed on the phone for 21 minutes.

Deputies found Wesley’s body on the sidewalk outside the Jefferson Lakes Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say surveillance video from the complex showed Franklin shoot Wesley once from behind as he got out of his car, then stand over him and fire a second time.

A Custody Battle Turned Deadly

Wesley and Jackson share a son and daughter and had been locked in a custody and child support dispute in family court. About a month before the killing, Wesley petitioned the court for custody, paternity confirmation, visitation and child support for both children.

Franklin told investigators Jackson had raised the idea of killing Wesley as early as mid-March, driven by fear of losing the upcoming custody hearing and frustration that child support payments weren’t coming through. He said Jackson told him the night before the shooting that their window was closing and that she would “lose everything” if it didn’t happen.

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Franklin has also told police the two men had their own history of conflict and that he was “tired of being disrespected.” He said he went to the apartment that morning for a “cease fire.” He shot Wesley instead.

After the killing, Franklin admitted to detectives that he disassembled the gun used in the shooting, a detail that added obstruction of justice charges for both him and Jackson. He also faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm tied to a prior conviction.

Where the Case Stands Now

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Jackson and Franklin on the second-degree murder and obstruction charges in mid-July. The two appeared in court together for arraignment on July 28, but the hearing was rescheduled to Aug. 11 to give Franklin time to hire an attorney of his choice.

Franklin is being held without bond. Jackson’s bond was set at $300,000, and she remains in custody at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Wesley’s mother, Sara Wesley, has said her son was deeply involved in his children’s lives despite the breakup, talking to them daily and helping with schoolwork over FaceTime even after Jackson limited his contact with them. Court records show Wesley’s parents were awarded custody of the children in May, according to reporting from Unfiltered with Kiran.

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