BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge man who was already facing child solicitation charges has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Ja’Derrius Minnieweather, missing since June 5.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Maurice Parms, 51, was arrested Saturday, June 20, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Investigators say evidence gathered through multiple search warrants — including one executed at Parms’ home Saturday morning — points to Minnieweather having been beaten to death, with his body disposed of after the attack. His body has not been found.

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What the Arrest Warrant Reveals

The arrest warrant, obtained by WBRZ, begins on the evening of June 4. Minnieweather rode a small children’s bike to visit a 16-year-old longtime friend at her residence on Bradley Street. She had been out getting food with Parms and returned to the area in his white 2014 GMC Sierra 1500.

Detectives say a confrontation broke out between Minnieweather and Parms over the way Parms was behaving toward the teenage girl. Witnesses described a tall man beating a smaller person for several minutes. A softer voice was heard begging the attacker to stop. Investigators later found large suspected bloodstains in the area where the altercation occurred.

Minnieweather was last seen around 2 a.m. on June 5 in the Foster and Winbourne area, just hours after that confrontation.

Surveillance Footage and Phone Data Contradicted Parms’ Story

Parms told detectives he had been at the Bradley Street residence on June 4 but said he met Minnieweather only briefly before leaving. Investigators say the evidence contradicted him at every turn.

According to WWLTV, video showed Parms riding a bicycle consistent with the one Minnieweather had used, and later disposing of multiple items in garbage cans. Investigators found blood at the scene and inside Parms’ truck.

A search warrant for Parms’ cellphone showed his phone remained at his home during the same window surveillance footage captured him leaving in his white truck — and returning within an hour. Detectives believe Parms stashed Minnieweather’s body, disposed of evidence, came back to retrieve the evidence and possibly the body, then transported them elsewhere in his vehicle.

Prior Charges Grew Out of the Same Investigation

Before Saturday’s murder charge, Parms had already been arrested once in connection with the case. On June 10, he was booked on counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor involving a 16-year-old girl — charges that came directly from evidence uncovered while investigators searched for Minnieweather.

Detectives found messages on the girl’s phone between her and Parms, along with Cash App payments he had sent her, WAFB reports. The girl told police she had met with Parms multiple times at his home and in his vehicles. Court records obtained by WBRZ indicate Parms referred to the two of them as being in a relationship.

The warrant explains the first-degree murder charge in specific terms: Parms is accused of a high degree of planning and cover-up, and investigators say he was in the process of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile when Minnieweather was killed.

Search Effort Brought Volunteers from Across the Region

The weeks-long search for Minnieweather drew community volunteers, multiple agencies, and the United Cajun Navy. Earlier this week, Chief Morse and Mayor-President Sid Edwards held a news conference offering a $10,000 reward for information on the teen’s whereabouts.

On Saturday, Edwards said the community response made the arrest possible. “Without them, today may not have happened,” he said, according to nola.com. “If you hurt one of our babies in Baton Rouge, we’re going to get you.”

Chief Morse confirmed the investigation remains active and said the focus now shifts to one goal. “Now, the focus shifts for us to bringing Ja’Derrius home for his family,” he said.

Investigation Ongoing; Public’s Help Still Needed

As of Sunday, Minnieweather’s body has not been located. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (225-344-7867). Callers may remain anonymous.