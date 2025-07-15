Highlights

Terryon "Mr. Prada" Thomas denied bond Thursday for first-degree murder in the death of Baton Rouge therapist Dr. Nick Abraham, 69

Grand jury indicted Thomas in January 2025 on charges that could bring the death penalty if convicted

Murder charge upgraded from second to first-degree due to the victim's age over 65 under Louisiana law

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court again on October 8, 2025, with no trial date set

Abraham was a respected 30-year therapist and former Catholic priest who specialized in LGBTQ+ counseling

TikTok Star 'Mr. Prada' Murder Case: Bond Denied Again as Death Penalty Looms

Terryon Thomas remains jailed without bond as Louisiana prosecutors push first-degree murder case that could result in execution for brutal killing of Baton Rouge therapist Dr. Nick Abraham

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — The ongoing trial of a TikTok star accused of murder took another turn last week.

A Baton Rouge judge denied bond Thursday for TikTok influencer Terryon "Mr. Prada" Thomas in the brutal first-degree murder case of respected therapist Dr. Nick Abraham. The 20-year-old social media personality with 8 million combined followers faces potential execution if convicted in the September 2024 killing.

The judge said bond would only be reconsidered with "new information," leaving Thomas in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as prosecutors prepare a capital murder case.

The Crime

Dr. William Nicholas Abraham, 69, was a 30-year therapist and former Catholic priest who specialized in LGBTQ+ counseling in the Baton Rouge area. According to surveillance footage, Abraham was last seen alive around 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, entering Thomas's apartment complex off Essen Lane.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives found "a significant amount of blood" throughout Thomas's apartment, along with multiple sharp objects and weapons. The Louisiana State Crime Lab matched DNA from the scene to Abraham.

Witnesses reported seeing Thomas dragging what appeared to be a body wrapped in a tarp down the stairs and loading it into Abraham's black Lincoln MKZ.

Abraham's body was discovered Sunday morning along Highway 51 in Tangipahoa Parish, about 60 miles away. The body was wrapped in a comforter secured with duct tape. The coroner determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and shoulders.

The Arrest

Police spotted Thomas driving Abraham's stolen vehicle Monday and attempted a traffic stop. Thomas backed into the police unit and fled, eventually abandoning the car when a wheel fell off. He escaped on foot and took a bus to Dallas, Texas.

US Marshals arrested Thomas on a downtown Dallas bench on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Legal Proceedings

Thomas was initially charged with second-degree murder. However, Louisiana law allowed prosecutors to upgrade to first-degree murder because the victim was over 65 years old, making Thomas eligible for the death penalty.

A grand jury indicted Thomas in January 2025 on first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Thomas pleaded not guilty in January.

Social Media Background

Thomas built his "Mr. Prada" brand starting in 2022, creating content about dating, school, and cultural trends. He became known for copying content from other creators, spawning the "Mr. Prada victims" meme.

Before the alleged murder, followers noticed troubling changes. Videos showed him declaring "his name is not Prada anymore" and "practicing his mugshot."

What's Next

The relationship between Thomas and Abraham remains unclear. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says they found no evidence that Thomas was Abraham's client, and the motive is still under investigation.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on October 8, 2025. No trial date has been set. If convicted of first-degree murder, he could face execution.