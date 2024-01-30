Prime Commercial Property on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette Hits the Market

A significant commercial property located at 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, Louisiana, has been listed for sale, presenting a rare investment opportunity in the region. The property, currently priced at $4.9 million, spans across 2.53 acres and offers a total of 11,967 square feet of space.

The property's key attraction is the 3,300 square foot space currently leased to The French Press, a well-known local eatery. This lease guarantees a stable income stream for the new owners for the next eight years. The French Press has established itself as a popular destination in Lafayette, adding value to the property's location and potential.

In addition to the space occupied by The French Press, the property features an expansive 8,667 square foot area, presently set up as a turnkey event venue. This versatile space is equipped with multiple restrooms, a kitchen, an open area for gatherings, an office, and storage facilities. It presents a unique opportunity for prospective buyers to either continue operating it as an event venue or transform it to suit various business ideas or concepts.

The property boasts a strategic location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, a prominent thoroughfare in Lafayette, enhancing its appeal to investors looking to capitalize on the area's commercial potential. The size and flexibility of the space make it an ideal choice for those seeking to make a mark in Lafayette's "thriving commercial landscape." The possibility for expansion or additional construction adds another layer of attractiveness to this investment.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Gleason Group for more information here on Facebook or at 337-278-2048.