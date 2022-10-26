Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday

If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!

The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, was incorporated in 2007 to help individuals with special needs and their families. Since its establishment, the foundation has opened the D.R.E.A.M.S. Manufacturing Company to create jobs for individuals with special needs in the Lafayette community by baking and selling meat pies that can be found at grocers across Acadiana. -dreamsfoundationaca.org

On Thursday, Oct. 26 Kane River meat pies from D.R.E.A.M.S. will be available to you right out of the oven. Can you imagine, the world's greatest meat pies still warm from just coming out of the oven straight into your mouth? The croissant-like flaky outside and the most delicious overstuffed meaty inside still warm from the oven—heaven in your mouth. The world's best meat pies just got even better!

This Thursday, the original Kane River beef, turkey or pork meat pies from D.R.E.A.M.S will be available from the factory ovens located at 3302 Johnston Street (next to the new Burger Tyme) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. And if you'd like to take a bunch home for later, frozen meat pies will also be available.

Original Kane River meat pies are available in the Acadiana area at the following locations:

NuNu's Market (All locations), Billeaud's in Broussard, Champagne's in the Oil Center, Earl's Supermarket on Verot School Road, Heleaux's Grocery on Verot School Road, Adrien's Supermarket on West Congress, Fresh Pickins' on Kaliste Saloom Road, Kirk's U Need a Butcher on Surrey Street and Hebert's in Breaux Bridge.

And NOW you can have the new D.R.E.A.M.S Xpress food truck come to your parking lot! The Mr. Big Stuff DREAMS Xpress food truck will come to your business's parking lot. You can get 2 savory stuffed pies and chips for only $10. To get the D.R.E.A.M.S. Express to come to you, call (337) 962 1609.

Donielle and Brian Watkins's son Logan was born with Spina Bifida, a birth defect in which a developing baby's spinal cord fails to develop properly. Logan was the inspiration for D.R.E.A.M.S.

D.R.E.A.M.S. came about because Donielle and Brian found that many kids wanted to play different sports and do different activities. They wanted to find a way to accept donations, run the activities and educate the public so before they knew it, D.R.E.A.M.S. was born! The acronym was a long and hard decision. They decided that Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services were the perfect words to describe the organization they were starting. Now, not only was this a program for special needs kids like their son, Logan, but it was also for the parents to get the resources that they may not know about and to communicate with each other. -dreamsfoundationaca.org

The meat pies from D.R.E.A.M.S. Manufacturing Company, employing 21 individuals with special needs, are literally the dreamiest meat pies you will ever eat. As a matter of fact, they are so good—you may indeed dream about them!