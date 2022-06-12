You Will Not Eat a Better Stuffed Meat Pie in Lafayette, La.

A meat pie is just a meat pie, they're all the same—right? Wrong! If you've never had an original Kane River beef, turkey or pork meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world.

DREAMS DREAMS loading...

The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, was incorporated in 2007 to help individuals with special needs and their families. Since its establishment, the foundation has opened the D.R.E.A.M.S. Manufacturing Company to create jobs for individuals with special needs in the Lafayette community by baking and selling meat pies that can be found at grocers across Acadiana. -dreamsfoundationaca.org

DREAMS DREAMS loading...

The meat pies from D.R.E.A.M.S. Manufacturing Company, employing 21 individuals with special needs, are literally the dreamiest meat pies you will ever eat. As a matter of fact, they are so good—you may indeed dream about them!

I've never had a better meat pie. Flakey on the outside, almost pastry-like and nothing but perfection on the inside. I have never eaten a better meat pie...ever! -"CJ"

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The stuffed meat pies are available in Breakfast Sausage, Chicken Alfredo, Pulled Pork, Ham & Cheese, Spicy Mediterranean Beef, Hamburger Steak, Taco & Cheese, Spicy Pork, Boudin & Cheese and Pepperoni & Cheese.

DREAMS DREAMS loading...

Original Kane River meat pies are available in the Acadiana area at the following locations:

NuNu's Market (All locations), Billeaud's in Broussard, Champagne's in the Oil Center, Earl's Supermarket on Verot School Road, Heleaux's Grocery on Verot School Road, Adrien's Supermarket on West Congress, Fresh Pickins' on Kaliste Saloom Road, Kirk's U Need a Butcher on Surrey Street and Hebert's in Breaux Bridge.

DREAMS DREAMS loading...

And NOW you can have the new D.R.E.A.M.S Xpress food truck come to your parking lot! The Mr. Big Stuff DREAMS Xpress food truck will come to your business's parking lot. You can get 2 savory stuffed pies and chips for only $10. To get the D.R.E.A.M.S. Express to come to you, call (337) 962 1609.

DREAMS DREAMS loading...

Donielle and Brian Watkins's son Logan was born with Spina Bifida, a birth defect in which a developing baby's spinal cord fails to develop properly. Logan was the inspiration for D.R.E.A.M.S.

D.R.E.A.M.S. came about because Donielle and Brian found that many kids wanted to play different sports and do different activities. They wanted to find a way to accept donations, run the activities and educate the public so before they knew it, D.R.E.A.M.S. was born! The acronym was a long and hard decision. They decided that Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services were the perfect words to describe the organization they were starting. Now, not only was this a program for special needs kids like their son, Logan, but it was also for the parents to get the resources that they may not know about and to communicate with each other. -dreamsfoundationaca.org

DREAMS DREAMS loading...

Making DREAMS a reality...one pie at a time.