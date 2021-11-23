As we get ready for the Superbowl of food that is Thanksgiving, things seem to have a little more excitement in Acadiana than in other places. Obviously, We know how to cook really, really well. So, when it comes to a Holiday centered around food, we don't "just cook".

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Common Cajun Thanksgiving Food

Some common Cajun Thanksgiving dishes include rice dressing, fried turkey, turducken, gumbo, bacon-wrapped shrimp maybe, some sausage, and more.

Obviously, we also have plenty of the more traditional foods like sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, etc.

OK, I'm really hungry now.

According to Better Homes & Gardens, a "real Cajun Thanksgiving meal" might look vastly different from what's described above.

From bhg.com/thanksgiving -

"This Cajun Thanksgiving menu, featuring corn bread, bacon, crawfish, and more of your Low Country faves, is full of warmly spiced holiday recipes.

You definitely won't find any bland mashed potatoes or boring traditional side dishes on our soul food Thanksgiving menu!"

They were almost on the right track talking about bacon, cornbread (even though they spelled it wrong), and crawfish.

Honestly, can you really trust someone who spells cornbread wrong?

Ian Wescott, Flickr

Before I unveil these things that make you go "Hmmm", let me just say that if you and family cook any of the dishes listed by Better Homes & Garden, I'm not calling you out or questioning your Cajun heritage. We all cook the food we like it, and as long as you like to eat it, that's all that matters.

Now that's out of the way...

What Do Cajuns Eat For Thanksgiving?

According to Better Homes & Gardens, a traditional Cajun Thanksgiving meal consists of the following:

Appetizer: Cajun-Stuffed Baby Sweet Peppers

Side Dish: Mama's Candied Yams

Side Dish: Homemade Green Bean Salad

Side Dish: Skillet Corn Bread

Main Dish: Bacon-Wrapped Turkey

Dessert: Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Praline Topping

Bonus Dessert: French Market Beignets

justin sullivan/getty images

I feel like I can actually hear the "Huuuuh?" as you're thinking it.

Gotta love those Cajun Thanksgiving beignets, green bean salad, and candied yams!

Look, a bacon-wrapped turkey sounds fantastic to me but, is it really traditional "Cajun turkey"?

Happy Thanksgiving, and just give me a holler when the beignets are ready...