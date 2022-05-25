Verified One-Click Ways to Help Families of Uvalde, Texas

Evil struck our country again yesterday when an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire on children and teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 21 people were killed. The emotional pain and heartache will remain long after today. Families of the victims may not be able to return to work for months, maybe never. Some families don't have the means for the proper burial of their loved ones. The families of the victims of this unfathomable crime, need us. They need our help, support and money.

In donating, authorities are asking that you make sure you are donating to a verified organization.

There are several verified ways to help the victims and their families:

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a verified organization that will allow you to help the victims and their families of the mass shooting.

The GoFundMe community is coming together to support all those affected. Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update this hub with more fundraisers as they are verified. -GoFundMe.com

Robb Elementary School Shooting verified GoFundMe fundraiser.

We, VictimsFirst (a network of families of the deceased and survivors from over two decades of previous mass shootings) have started this fund to make sure that 100% of what is collected goes DIRECTLY to the victim base so the victims’ families and those wounded/injured are protected from fraud and exploitation. -VictimsFirst

Texas Elementary School Shooting VictimsFirst verified GoFundMe fundraiser.

GoFundMe for Xavier Lopez GoFundMe for Xavier Lopez loading...

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we have to create this fundraiser for our cousin Felicia Martinez and Abel Lopez. The Medina family is asking for your help at this time both monetarily, for funeral expenses, as well as prayers for her and her family at this time. Her son was tragically taken along with so many other precious angels today in Uvalde, but we as family, know he is now with his Grandpa Benny in the Kingdom of Heaven. Any bit helps and if you cant help at this time, please lift him and all the parents coping this tragedy and loss, up in prayers tonight. If you cannot contribute at this time a share is greatly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless our children. -Medina Family

GoFundMe fundraiser for Xavier Lopez