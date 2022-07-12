New Hallway Video From Uvalde School Shooting Made Public—Graphic Footage Shows Gunman, Police Response

For the first time ever, the public is seeing footage from inside Robb Elementary–the site of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, TX that claimed the lives of 21 people.

The video was reportedly set to be released to the public after the families would see it this coming Sunday after many calls for the footage to be made available—including Texas Governor Gregg Abbott.

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman obtained the graphic hallway video from the school shooting and after careful deliberation decided to release it to the public in an effort to bring "clarity to the community."

Certain segments of the video were edited and censored out of respect for the families.

After careful deliberation, KHOU 11 has decided to share the hallway surveillance video of the Robb Elementary tragedy obtained by our sister station in Austin, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman.

The video is disturbing and discretion is advised.

We make this difficult editorial decision as journalists in an effort to provide transparency for victims’ families and the Uvalde community.

We have made the following edits to the video:

We have blurred the face of the student shown in the hallway as the shooter proceeds into the classroom.

We have removed the audio immediately following the initial barrage of gunfire.

The video opens up with footage from outside of the school where you can see the gunman's truck flying into the frame before crashing into a ditch.

It seemed like people ran toward the truck to help until you see two individuals running back toward the school—more than likely after being fired at or threatened by the gunman.

KVUE, YouTube KVUE, YouTube loading...

Video from another camera outside Robb Elementary shows the gunman walking through a field before gaining entry to the school.

KVUE, YouTube KVUE, YouTube loading...

He then walks into the school, and then down a long hallway into a classroom carrying a long gun.

KVUE, YouTube KVUE, YouTube loading...

In one of the most haunting parts of the video, a little boy saw the gunman and ran away once gunfire erupted. Luckily, it seems like the gunman never saw him.

KVUE, YouTube KVUE, YouTube loading...

One instant takeaway from watching the video is that for many viewers it will be the first time seeing and hearing how lethal the AR-15 is in real-time as the gunman fires into the classroom.

In one of the more graphic parts of the video, screams can be heard between rounds of rapid, high-powered gunfire.

Soon, the footage shows law enforcement arriving. They immediately run toward the classroom, but quickly retreat to the end of the hallway after taking fire.

KVUE, YouTube KVUE, YouTube loading...

According to KHOU, 13 rifles in total arrived within 30 minutes of the incident and the first shields arrived within 20 minutes.

Dozens of law enforcement with equipment can be seen in the hallways. Some were criticized for checking their phones and standing around while at least one person could be seen casually walking up to the wall to get hand sanitizer.

Just like we learned from earlier reports, none of the officers make entry into the classroom for over 70 minutes.

KHOU has the entire video on its official YouTube page. You are more than welcome to click through and watch it at your own discretion—but be warned, the video does contain audio as well and all of it is considered graphic.

As bad as it may sound, sometimes it takes the gravity of seeing things like this to evoke real change—especially when it comes to incidents like the senseless massacre we witnessed unfold in Uvalde, TX. Sometimes these things don't feel real until we actually see and hear them with our own eyes and ears.

Some of us choose not to see or hear it–maybe because we don't want to believe it's real. Maybe we don't want to experience that gravity that I mentioned earlier.

I can promise you that whatever is in that video is nothing like what those 21 victims experienced firsthand on that fateful day and I will forever offer condolences to their families and loved ones who may never make sense of this horrific tragedy.