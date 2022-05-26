Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided a new timeline of how the Uvalde gunman walked into a Texas elementary school admitting that no one ever engaged the shooter before he barricaded himself in a classroom and killed 19 children and two teachers.

UPDATE: 5/27/22

More information continues to trickle out in regards to the questions surrounding police response to the Uvalde, TX elementary school shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/26/22

The department's regional director, Victor Escalon, addressed anger from parents of victims and local residents about the time it took to put an end to the mass shooting event that unfolded for what felt like an eternity at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 21 Dead Eric Thayer, Getty Images loading...

Questions came up over the timeline due to conflicting witness statements and first-hand experiences that didn't match initial reports of how law enforcement responded to the shooting incident, including those who were at the center of the harrowing scene as shots were still being fired.

Escalon spoke publicly on Thursday and pushed back on reports that police officers confronted 18-year-old Salvador Ramos as he approached the school saying those claims were simply "not accurate."

Instead, he provided a fresh timeline that revealed that Ramos lingered outside for 12 minutes firing shots after crashing his vehicle before entering the building unobstructed.

It was also revealed that officers never had Ramos "pinned" in one classroom, preventing him from going to other parts of the school.

It was also revealed that the Uvalde elementary school's armed school safety officer wasn't on-site, but instead reportedly driving nearby.

In the wake of the horrendous tragedy, multiple reports surfaced, claiming that parents "begged" officers to go into the school and rescue their children themselves, but instead were met with resistance from officers who were outside.

In the midst of the desperate situation, parents were willing to give their own lives to save the lives of their children—a scene that we saw unfold in one of the most heartbreaking graphic videos to surface from the shooting incident.

One mother reportedly jumped the fence and was able to get her children to safety.

Later (possibly an hour after the shooting began), border patrol officers allegedly came in with a tactical approach to make entry.

To add insult to injury, it appears that some of the officers who responded were able to get their own children out of the school. There were no other reported evacuations.

Investigators are still working on an accurate timeline, but between the comparison of witness reports and an entire planet of internet sleuths, people have collectively managed to piece together information using reports, videos, timestamped materials, and publicly available information.

It wasn't just average citizens who were critical of the response, as officers and other members of law enforcement were also puzzled by some of the new details that were confirmed on Thursday.

Some even questioned if their incompetence resulted in more lives being taken.

Lawmakers are also under the microscope as a frustrated and heartbroken Uvalde community learned firsthand that the "good guy with a gun" solution that many elected officials have leaned on recently simply does not translate in the real world as mass school shootings continue to pile up along with the bodies of innocent young children.

Speaking of that local Uvalde community, the front page of their local paper says it all.

See more on Thursday's new revelations here via the Associated Press.