According to reports, Kim Kardashian is joining in on the battle for the temporary prison release of a father who's daughter was a victim in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Thus far, requests for the father to be temporarily released for the funeral have been denied.

Reports say that Elihana Cruz Torres was a 10-year-old victim of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left nineteen children dead. Meanwhile her father, Eli Torres, is reportedly in a United States penitentiary on a non-violent drug offense.

Now, Kim Kardashian has joined others in the fight to grant Eli Torres a temporary release from prison so that he could say his last goodbye to his daughter. Kardashian posted on Facebook with a message to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral. So far their requests have been denied. I ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right. - Kim Kardashian on Facebook

Reports add that the request for Torres' compassionate temporary release were initially denied, Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott has sent a letter to President Joe Biden and the Kentucky Governor for guidance on the situation.

Eli Torres reportedly was convicted of drug trafficking and conspiracy and is scheduled to be released from prison in 2033. Apparently, the father and daughter were supposed to see each other in person just a week after she was killed.

