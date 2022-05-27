Husband of Texas School Shooting Victim Dies of Heart Attack

The husband of one of the teachers gunned down during a school shooting in Texas has died.

According to Fox26 of Houston, the family of Irma Garcia, one of the teachers who lost their lives in the shooting, announced her widower's death today.

His death comes just two days after the senseless tragedy.

Joe Garcia's family was quoted on ABC News today as saying that he "died of grief".

Reports say that Joe and Irma Garcia had known each other since middle school and had been married for more than 24 years. The couple had 4 children.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Garcia family to help the couple's children.

Joe Garcia's nephew, John Martinez, said that his uncle suffered a fatal heart attack.

Joe's wife, Irma, was one of two teachers gunned down on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Along with the two educators, 19 students were also killed and 17 others injured.

The gunman, an 18-year-old, was shot by authorities responding to the incident.

