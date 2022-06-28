Man Arrested for Threats; Wanted to Shoot People at Amazon Facility

Texas authorities have arrested a man who views the Uvalde shooter as "an idol" and made threats against coworkers at an Amazon facility.

According to Yahoo! News, the 19-year-old told a coworker of his plans.

San Antonio police were able to take the man into custody without incident.

Get our free mobile app

The story says that Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves told a coworker during a fire drill that he thought it would be a good idea to trip the fire alarm in the case of an active shooter situation.

He later told that coworker of his plans to shoot people at the Amazon facility in which they worked and that he looked at the Uvalde shooter as "an idol".

The conversation took place on Friday, but the coworker didn't alert authorities until Monday.

According to Yahoo! News, Aceves' family says that he spent some time in a mental facility when he was 16 years old, and also that he had discontinued his medication several years ago.

U.S. Gun Sales Reach Record Levels In 2012 Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

His coworker also told authorities that Aceves mentioned he had purchased an AR-15 and that he was also "tired of living".

Aceves is being held on $50,000 bond.

Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix