Red Dress Run Returns to New Orleans for 2021

The New Orleans Hash House Harriers Red Dress Run returns to Crescent Park in New Orleans Saturday, August 14, 2021. The Red Dress Run one of New Orleans' most fun events and registration is now open.

The Red Dress Run is a day for men and women alike to throw on a red dress and heels and parade throughout the French Quarter. You'll see people of all ages come together and light up the French Quarter in a sea of red.

The event returns as New Orleans starts to open up again, even as COVID cases are rising rapidly throughout the city. The good news is that the Red Dress Run is mostly an outdoor event that includes a two-expo that will be held in a different location this year, Deutsches Haus located at 1700 Moss Street.

The city has given the go-ahead and given us the permit to have the full event, including the run, as it stands right now. And I'm hoping it stays like that. I think everyone is happy to have a non-profit event back after almost 24 months and we're looking forward to it. -Bill Healy a spokesperson for New Orleans Hash House Harriers in an interview with nolaweekend.com

Registration is at 9 a.m. in Crescent Park. Gates open at 9 a.m. Red Dress Run will start on N. Peters Street at 10 a.m.

The run (or walk) is a 2- mile trek through the French Quarter. It's a ton of fun and benefits a variety of charities hit hard by the pandemic.

For more information visit New Orleans Res Dress Run.