These Louisiana Cajun Christmas Songs Are All You Need This Holiday Season

It's Christmas time in South Louisiana. Lots of cooking, shopping, visiting with family and old friends, and of course Christmas music.

Cajun Christmas Songs

Sure, "Frosty the Snowman" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" are just fine, but in Acadiana, we can do much better than just the standards. Here is a collection of seven Cajun Christmas songs to enjoy this holiday season.

Below you'll find great local, Cajun Christmas songs from C.J. Chenier, Harry Fontenot, Vince Vance, and more.

Enjoy, and make sure to send this to friends and family not living in South Louisiana this Christmas to spread a lil' Cajun holiday cheer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

