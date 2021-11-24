I think that one of the most joyous things about the Christmas season is the Christmas music! Do you love Christmas music as well? What is your favorite Christmas song?

I am also one of those people who love to enjoy Christmas music from Thanksgiving through Christmas night. For some people, that is too much, but for me, I love the feeling I get from hearing Christmas music.

In addition to the joy I feel when hearing my favorite Christmas tunes, I also feel happy, hopeful, and thankful for the birth of Christ.

I have several favorite Christmas songs that always make me smile. I enjoy Bing Crosby's "White Christmas", the Judy Garland version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", Elvis singing "Blue Christmas" and Charles Brown's "Please Come Home For Christmas". There are so many more songs that surround Christmas, that I don't know if I would have the space here to write about each one.

The song "White Christmas" was heard in the movie "Holiday Inn", which I love, and Judy Garland sang "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" in the movie "Meet Me in St. Louis". I always loved the song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", but now my affection for this song grows deeper. It's haunting and poignant. The song, to me, is also a painful reminder to treasure all the things we love because life can be fleeting. The fourth verse of the song is extremely powerful,

Someday soon we all will be together.....If the fates allow.....Until then we'll have to muddle through somehow.....So have yourself a merry little Christmas now.

To me, it speaks of loving the time we have with our loved ones that are currently still with us, and the promise, that someday, through the Lord's promise, we all will be together again. I don't know if everyone gleans that meaning from it, but to me, it's the faith that we all will see our loved ones again.

I am very partial to the older Christmas songs from listening to the radio in my much younger years. I love songs like, "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and "Silent Night". Bing Crosby's rendition brings me to tears usually. There are so many wonderful Christmas songs. I even enjoy more contemporary songs like Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You". My beloved husband would sing that to me at the top of his lungs, and honestly, most times, it was a duet.

As I think about the many blessings I have like employment, my health, family, and friends, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out how fortunate I am to be surrounded each day by people who love and care for one another and our community. I am so lucky to work with some incredible people.

When I started thinking about my coworkers, I began to wonder, "What is their favorite Christmas song?" Yes, I know it's hard to pick one, but I asked them to do just that. I hope you enjoy seeing what some of the folks around here rate as their number one. And, when you have a minute, let me know what your favorite Christmas song is. You can text us 24/7 by using the KPEL app. Merry Christmas!