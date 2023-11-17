(KPEL News) - It's that joyous time of the year when Christmas tunes are in the air as people across Louisiana celebrate time with loved ones, the gift of giving, and the birth of Jesus Christ.

If I were to ask you this question, what would your answer be: "What is your favorite Christmas song?"

How about this question: "What do you think is Louisiana's favorite Christmas song?"

Personally, my favorite Christmas song is "Feliz Navidad" by Jose Feliciano. There's something about its festive theme, sound, and rhythm that has me singing off key every tme!

But, what is the most popular Christmas song in Louisiana?

A close second on my list of favorite Christmas songs is "All I Want For Christmas Is You," sung by Mariah Carey. The song actually used to annoy me but then grew on me over the years and is now one of my favorites, largely due to how well the song was used to market NBA games on Christmas Day.

Verizon Specials conducted a study of each state's most googled Christmas song and found that the SuperFestive! version of the song was not only Louisiana's most searched on google, but also for Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, and DC.

The SuperFestive! version of the song is slightly different in that it still features Mariah Carey, plus Justin Bieber. It was recorded in 2011.

But wait! There's more.

FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to figure out Louisiana's most popular Christmas song and also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs. "Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt was found to be the most popular Christmas song in Louisiana.

By the way, the most annoying song was found to be the Mariah Carey solo version of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."