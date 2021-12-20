Songwriter Addresses ‘Mary Did You Know’ Controversy

The music of Christmas. It can be joyous, peaceful, overwhelming, and intimidating, and be all of those things to all people, sometimes at the very same time. I get it, Christmas music is not everyone's "cup of tea". I personally love Christmas music except during the month of December. I know,color me weird. I am used to it, but I am not so strange that I take exception with one of the season's most prolific and haunting melodies.

The song in question is called Mary, Did You Know. It is one of my favorites. If you've not heard it, then listen to this version by Kenny Rogers and Wynonna Judd.

The song has been covered by a countless number of artists including the aforementioned Kenny Rogers and Wynonna. It has also been covered by Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, the acapella group Pentatonix, and even Mary J Blige. So, the song has got some legs, that's for sure.

Mary, Did You Know was written by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene. The song was penned back in 1991 and was first recorded by Michael English. English has had enormous success on the Christian charts when it comes to music.

Lowery said the inspiration for the tune came from conversations he and his mother about what it must have been like to "raise the son of God". For example, Lowery said they contemplated things like "did Jesus have to clean his room" or "did Jesus have to get a haircut". As you might imagine many of those "Earthly" questions didn't make it into the song.

But as amazing and incredible as this song and its message are, there are some who simply find disfavor with it. The reason is the title of the song. Mary, did you know?

Lowrey says in an interview that was posted by Religion News Service that in the song he is asking the question as if he were an enthusiastic Angel. So, he is asking "did you know" as in "oh my gosh this is so exciting" versus "did you know" as in "were you aware".

Because the fact of the matter is, Mary did know.

She was told by an Angel of the Lord. But because the same people who can comprehend such a Divine Miracle can't comprehend an "artistic license" when writing a song we get controversy. Did you know that some people have taken the controversy so far they've written a rebuttal tune? it's called Mary Knew.

Then some people took that rebuttal even a step further and came up with the tune. Mary Freakin' Knew. Because this is the Internet and we have to tell people when we think they are wrong. Even though it doesn't change anything about anything.

Regardless of how the song grabs your attention Lowery says he is grateful. The reason? He says he hopes the song, in whatever form you hear it will guide you toward a better relationship with Jesus. He hopes that somewhere in the conversation you will realize this blessed baby was sent to Earth to save you from your sins.

So, no, he's not mad and he's not upset. He's handling the controversy the same way some other fellow might handle it. The kind of fellow who would turn the other cheek and welcome anyone and everyone into his fold. Mission accomplished.

Now, if you've been around for a Christmas or two, you might remember doing some holiday shopping at these places. Careful, this might hit you right in the feels too.