8 Christmas Songs From Louisiana Artists

Whether you love it or love to hate it, Christmas music is being blasted everywhere at a volume of 100.

If you are a lover, your holiday playlists are probably a healthy mix of tunes from your favorite artists in all genres like country, pop, or classical. However, I can guarantee that being from Louisiana means those playlists may look or even sound a little different.

One of the best things about Louisiana is our love for music and how many home grown artists you will find in almost every town. Every style is different and every sound is unique, but one thing is for sure:

Your holiday playlist is slacking if it doesn't include these classic and original Christmas songs from some of your Louisiana favorites.

Jambalaya Cajun Band - Jingle Bells

Michael Doucet - Please Come Home For Christmas

Clifton Chenier - It's Christmas Time

Jamie Bergeron - Run Run Rudolph

Wayne Toups - Louisiana Santa

Aaron Neville - Louisiana Christmas Day

Sammy Kershaw - Christmas Time's A Comin'

Vince Vance & The Valiants - All I Want For Christmas Is You

If you start playing Jamie's "Run Run Rudolph" for any out-of-towners, you might get a few strange looks. However, I promise they will be singing long after the holidays are over.

These are just a few of the greats from some of your favorite Louisiana artists. There are so many more to listen to and love that will fuel just about all the Christmas time feels.

What are some of your favorites?