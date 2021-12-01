Archived Childhood ‘Letters to Santa’ from Acadiana Are a Must-See [Photos]

Did your parents ever send your "Dear Santa" letters into the newspaper when you were a kid? If so, take a look here to see if we found yours or someone you know!

Stefan Postles/Getty Images

As a kid, writing a letter to Santa Claus is a lot like going to confession. You know you've got to come clean about the things you've done that might have you on Santa's "Naughty List".

I mean, Santa already knows, and if you're not honest with him in your letter you could dig yourself a deeper hole to try and crawl out of.

Honesty is always the best policy, and that is part of what makes some of these local old-school "Dear Santa" letters downright hilarious.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Over at newspapers.com, you'll find a treasure trove of "Dear Santa" letters published locally through the years by The Daily Advertiser, Daily World, Teche News, Abbeville Meridional, and more.

Not only are these hilarious, but if you dig enough you can find some "Dear Santa" letters from Acadiana notables as well.

Check out Marc Broussard's "Dear Santa" letter from December 14, 1978, printed in The Daily Advertiser via newspapers.com.

The Daily Advertiser Via Newspapers.com

"Dear Santa Clous

I want a raceing car track.

A toy gun with play bults;

Many matchbox and hot while cars.

Luke Sky walker gun a basket ball goal.

Marc Broussard

General delivery

Milton School"

That letter isn't from the musician Marc Broussard, but I'll keep digging to see if I can find one from him!

There are some other really great "Dear Santa" letters through the years as well.

The Daily Advertiser Via Newspapers.com

Taylor, I was never smart enough as a kid to ask Santa to help me be a better dancer. Brilliant idea. Surely Santa left you a "Darrin's Dance Grooves" DVD and all of your dancing dreams came true.

Ryan McVay, ThinkStock

Now, let's take a look at young Billy Claibourne of Lafayette. Billy is certainly my kind of kid. He's honest, he's looking for love, and he knows what Santa really wants instead of milk and cookies.

The Daily Advertiser Via Newspapers.com

Doing a little digging on newspapers.com I eventually stumbled across a "Dear Santa" letter from one of Acadiana's favorite local musicians, Kip Sonnier. What did 7-year-old Kip Sonnier want Santa to bring him? Kip kept it simple and to the point...

Abbeville Meridional Via Newspapers.com

Next, we have an unknown child from Kaplan sent to The Daily Advertiser in 1972. Whoever it is decided to be upfront with Santa, letting him know the deal right off the bat. I'm not sure if Santa decided to grant this Christmas wish given the situation, but certainly, the honesty was rewarded.

The Daily Advertiser Via Newspapers.com

This next one is another favorite of mine from 1969 printed in The Daily Advertiser. Barbie is a girl who knows what she wants, and presumably gets what she wants. I like that about ole Barb.

Oh, and Bobby...I hope everything worked out OK buddy. I'm thinking about you.

The Daily Advertiser Via Newspapers.com

This next one is pretty great as well. It's from Daily World in Opelousas. The "Dear Santa" letter was sent to the paper in 1950 by Tony Chachere of Opelousas.

Obviously, it's not Tony Chachere himself, but certainly could be one of his sons. If you know please let us know.

I love at the end of the letter how he tells Santa "we have a big surprise for you". I mean, if this is indeed the Chachere family, I can only imagine the delicious surprise they left for Santa!

Daily World Via Newspapers.com

How about young Blake Romero? In 1990, He was really into turtles. Real turtles, and Ninja Turtles. I can't blame him, both are pretty great.

Abbeville Meridional Via Newspapers.com

Below are a few more local old-school "Dear Santa" letters from around Acadiana. If you see a letter from anyone you know, please make sure to share this with them, and Merry Christmas!

Abbeville Meridional, December 21, 1994

Abbeville Meridional Via Newspapers.com

The Daily Advertiser, December 18, 1977

The Daily Advertiser Via Newspapers.com