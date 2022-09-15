One question I keep getting asked is when is Crumbl Cookie opening up.

Up until this afternoon, I really wasn't sure when this cookie place was planning to open its doors. As I was driving down Kaliste Saloom earlier today I did notice that the wrapping that was on the store's windows was gone so that gave me some hope. But then a few hours later my phone buzzed and I almost let out a scream because it was a notification saying that Crumbl Cookies is opening up at the end of this month.

That's right mark your calendars because on September 30, 2022, Crumbl Cookies will officially be open for business.

Get our free mobile app

We announced that Crumbl Cookies was coming to Lafayette in April of this year and the buzz surrounding the new dessert spot has been nonstop since then, especially since the first location was supposed to open in the summer.

The new location will be at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, which is the former Casian restaurant in the River Marketplace shopping center.

The second location will be in the Autumwood Shopping Center in the former Quizno’s space at 2668 Johnston St., Suite A2. It was reported earlier this year that this second location would not open up until the end of the year.

Crumbl Cookies is a franchised bakery that has a rotating variety of about 120 specialty cookies. Crumbl Cookies is not just about cookies they also have ice cream, offer delivery, curbside pickup, and are closed on Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies, offers a weekly selection of cookies that are inspired by other desserts that are crafted into a cookie form. Customers can purchase cookies in packs of 1, 4, 6, or 12 and can either purchase these cookies in-store or on the app. Each cookie is priced at about $4.00 each.

READ MORE: 10 Louisiana Food Brands With An International Following