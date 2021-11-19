Market Treatz, Lafayette’s Newest Sweet Shop, Opens Today

Another great locally-owned business is officially its doors today as Market Treatz in Lafayette will welcome customers for the first time.

The sweet treat shop is officially located at 819 E Broussard in McLain Market Place, just down from the intersection of that road and Kaliste Saloom Rd.

The store will be open from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm today. The hours on Saturday and Sunday will be 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

If the name Market Treatz sounds a bit familiar it's because it's kind of "related" to a popular eatery a few doors down in the same shopping center called Market Eatz.

The latter has been a wildly popular restaurant the features fast-casual dining with a local flair and quite frankly, some of the best cuisine in all of Lafayette.

Both establishments are the brainchild of Bryan & Sylvia McClain. You may know this dynamic duo as the couple behind the St. Jude Dream Home in Acadiana for the last decade, plus some.

Market Treatz is a quintessential sweet shop and will be serving delicious shakes, ice cream, cookies, and more.

Given the success of the people behind the business, Market Treatz is sure to be a home run.

To learn more, visit the store's Facebook page.