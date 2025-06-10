New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor Available in Texas and Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana (KMDL) - When it comes to Summertime in the South, you've got to do everything you can to beat the heat.

Ice cream is definitely one of the more delicious ways to cool down on a hot Summer day, and when Louisiana and Texas scream for ice cream, they scream for Blue Bell.

As Summer begins to heat up, Blue Bell Ice Cream has brought back a fan favorite flavor that hasn't been available for 5 years, but is now available in stores across Texas and Louisiana.

Blue Bell Ice Cream, located in Brenham, Texas, first got churning out its amazing ice cream almost 200 years ago in 1917.

Originally named the Brenham Creamery Company, they changed their name in 1930 after being inspired by the native Texas bluebell wildflower.

Why Is Blue Bell Ice Cream So Good?

When it comes to making ice cream, Blue Bell uses high butterfat content and real ingredients, and this plays a big role in what helps Blue Bell stand out from the rest of the pack.

High butterfat content? We're in!

Obviously, Blue Bell is most known for their flavors like Homemade Vanilla and Dutch Chocolate, but they continuously release limited runs of regional and seasonal fan favorites like "Pecan Pralines 'n Cream", "Bride’s Cake", "Pecan Pralines 'n Cream", and many more.

Blue Bell Ice Cream isn't available across the U.S. and mainly sold across Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia.

Blue Bell Cookie Cake Ice Cream

Just in time to cool you off this Summer, Blue Bell Ice Cream has brought back their fan favorite Cookie Cake Ice Cream, now available across Texas and Louisiana.

From bluebell.com -

This cookie takes the cake! A sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

Blue Bell's Cookie Cake Ice Cream hasn't been available since 2020.

Cookie Cake Ice Cream from Blue Bell originally hit the market in 2019, and after a year of delicious cookie cake bliss, it disappeared into the Blue Bell vault for 5 years until the company's "Great Scoop Revival Flavor Tournament" voted it back into existence, and back into our hearts...and bellies.

