The Surprise Louisiana Artist Behind Blue Bell’s Famous Logo

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - If you grew up in Louisiana or Texas, chances are Blue Bell Ice Cream has been in your freezer more than a few times. But here’s something most people don’t know...

The iconic Blue Bell logo, the little girl leading the cow, was created by a Lafayette native.

Yep, the design that appears on every pint, carton, truck, and billboard across the South came straight from Acadiana.

The Lafayette Artist Who Drew The Blue Bell Logo

The logo was created in 1977 by Jerry Jeanmard, a graphic designer who grew up in Lafayette and later worked for the advertising agency handling Blue Bell’s account. Blue Bell executives wanted something classic and timeless. Jeanmard delivered exactly that, a silhouette-style logo that hasn’t even had a redesign in nearly 50 years.

The company even has a bronze statue of the cow-and-girl scene at its Brenham, Texas facility.

Working with the agency that Blue Bell was Jerry Jeanmard, a Lafayette-born artist and USL (now UL) graduate.

A Piece of Acadiana On Every Blue Bell Carton

Jeanmard’s simple, old-fashioned illustration became one of the most recognizable food logos in America. And most people have no idea it was created by someone from Lafayette.

It’s a fun piece of trivia…and a little local pride the next time you’re checking out the ice cream aisle.