New Blue Bell Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload Hits Store Shelves Today

Blue Bell Ice Cream is back at it again as they have released a new flavor today.

Hitting a store shelf near you is Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.

What is in this concoction? According to the packaging, it contains:

Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolate-Coated Peanut Butter Cups and Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Pieces

Yep, we'll sure lap that up!

This new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes and will only be available for a limited time.

If you're thinking to yourself, "wait, hasn't Blue Bell done a peanut flavor before?" you would be correct. It was just a bit different blend of ingredients combined with peanut butter.

In 2019, they brought back their Happy Tracks flavor. It featured vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and a dark chocolate fudge swirl.

