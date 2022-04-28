New Blue Bell Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload Hits Store Shelves Today
Blue Bell Ice Cream is back at it again as they have released a new flavor today.
Hitting a store shelf near you is Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.
What is in this concoction? According to the packaging, it contains:
Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolate-Coated Peanut Butter Cups and Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Pieces
Yep, we'll sure lap that up!
This new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes and will only be available for a limited time.
If you're thinking to yourself, "wait, hasn't Blue Bell done a peanut flavor before?" you would be correct. It was just a bit different blend of ingredients combined with peanut butter.
In 2019, they brought back their Happy Tracks flavor. It featured vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and a dark chocolate fudge swirl.
