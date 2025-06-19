Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Blue Bell Ice Cream is the undisputed ice cream of choice for people in Lafayette and Acadiana.

Whenever Blue Bell releases a new flavor, we all rush to the grocery store to get our hands on it because we know it's going to sell out quick.

One thing we all know is the iconic Blue Bell Ice Cream logo featuring the silhouette of a young girl leading a cow, but did you know that logo was created by someone from right here in Lafayette, Louisiana?

When Was Blue Bell Ice Cream Founded?

Blue Bell Creameries is one of the most beloved and recognizable ice cream brands in the United States, especially in the South and here in Acadiana.

Blue Bell Ice Cream was founded in 1907 in Brenham, Texas under the original name of Brenham Creamery Company.

In 1930 they officially changed the name to Blue Bell Ice Cream.

The name Blue Bell was inspired by the bluebell wildflower, a flower native to Texas and known for blooming during the summer.

Who Designed The Blue Bell Ice Cream Logo?

Although Blue Bell officially changed to their current name in 1930, it wasn't until 1977 that they changed their logo to what we know and love today.

And, that iconic logo was designed by none other than home grown Lafayette, Louisiana native Jerry Jeanmard.

From theadvocate.com -

Now that summer is underway, one of the earliest works created by Lafayette artist Jerry Jeanmard is getting a prominent role - the Blue Bell ice cream logo. After Jeanmard graduated from what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1966 with a bachelor of arts degree, he became a graphic designer and illustrator.

Jeanmard currently lives in Houston, Texas but tell theadvocate.com that the original Blue Bell logo he sketched over 50 years ago has never been changed, only slight modifications have been made to it through the years.

Jeanmard's logo has became so iconic that Blue Bell has even installed a bronze sculpture of the cow-and-girl logo at their Brenham, Texas facility.

Read more over at theadvocate.com.