Acadiana’s Top 5 Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors

Even in winter, Blue Bell Ice Cream is still a favorite treat in Acadiana. The Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries is the most popular ice cream brand in the Acadiana region. As a dessert, bedtime snack or just because, the smooth creamy taste of Blue Bell Ice Cream is hard to beat.

Folks in Southwest Louisiana are particular about the way food tastes and ice cream is no exception. For over 100 years, Blue Bell Creameries has been delivering ice cream flavors that have tantalized our taste buds for generations. Blue Bell knows what we like in ice cream.

Nationally, vanilla is the most popular flavor of ice cream. Simple and safe. In Acadiana, we like a little more excitement in our flavors...or do we when it comes to ice cream?

Let's take a look at the Top 5 most popular Blue Bell Ice Cream flavors in Acadiana according to your votes in an early 2022 online survey.

Top Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors in Acadiana

#5 Blue Bell Ice Cream Dutch Chocolate

bluebell.com bluebell.com loading...

If you like your chocolate ice cream rich and creamy, Blue Bell's Dutch Chocolate is for you. Blue Bell's Dutch Chocolate is made with imported chocolate (who knew?). If you have a craving for chocolate, Blue Bell's Dutch Chocolate will do the trick.

There's no better chocolate ice cream than Dutch Chocolate from Blue Bell. -Keith Franklin

#4 Blue Bell Ice Cream Buttered Pecan

bluebell.com bluebell.com loading...

Who doesn't like the taste of butter, cream and pecans?! For over 40 years, Blue Bell's Buttered Pecan flavor has been a favorite in Acadiana. Made from lightly salted, roasted pecan halves, Buttered Pecan will become one of your favorites after the first bite.

Buttered Pecan is the best! -Kelly Thibodeaux

#3 Blue Bell Ice Cream Bride's Cake

bluebell.com bluebell.com loading...

The description on the container says, "Almond Flavored Ice Cream with Cake Pieces and Amaretto Flavored Cream Cheese Icing". How good does that sound?! Wow! Luscious almond ice cream with white cake...yes, please!

Bride's Cake! -Audrey Moore

#2 Blue Bell Ice Cream Cherry Vanilla

bluebell.com bluebell.com loading...

According to the people of Southwestern Louisiana, vanilla ice cream needs a little cherry in it. Blue Bell puts Maraschino cherry halves in their smooth, creamy vanilla ice cream making this vanilla ice cream (with a twist) a favorite here in Acadiana.

Cherry, has big cherries and a lot in it. -Shirley Soileau

#1 Blue Bell Ice Cream Homemade Vanilla

bluebell.com bluebell.com loading...

Never thought you'd see the day when we here in Acadiana was like the rest of the country, well when it comes to ice cream we're just like everyone else. Our survey of Acaciana's favorite flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream concludes with Homemade Vanilla taking the top spot.

Blue Bell's Homemade Vanilla has that hand-cranked homemade ice cream taste. Blue Bell Creameries claims it is the "best in the country".

Cookie Two Step, Mint Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road and the new Cookies 'N Cream Cone were also mentioned by our participants.

You may end up paying a little more for Blue Bell Ice Cream, but it's worth every penny.