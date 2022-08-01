EAT LAFAYETTE: Bonne Vie Macrons

The next stop on our Eat Lafayette Tour is Bonne Vie Macarons.

If you are looking for some of the tastiest treats around then this is the spot for you. Our wonderful friend Bernie from KPEL had the chance to visit with the owner of Bonne Vie Macarons, Heather Degeyter.

Heather made sure that Bernie had a little sample of everything from the menu. From macarons to cupcakes, petit fours, tarts, pop tarts, tea, coffee, and even bacon. They really do have it all at Bonne Vie Macarons.

Just like the name of the business Bonne Vie Macarons is best known for its macarons.

Heather also serves up her delicious cupcakes, which are not only tasty but also beautiful little creations.

On top of all of the delicious treats that are served up daily at this wonderful establishment, this place is absolutely adorable.

So now that you are craving sweets be sure to stop by Bonne Vie Macrons at 607 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite A in Lafayette, La. They are open from Tuesday to Friday from 11 AM - 4 PM. On Saturday they are only open for scheduled pre-order pick up's.

Bernie had a wonderful time at Bonne Vie Macrons and we sure hope that you do too.

