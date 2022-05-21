Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Due to Salmonella

Another recall… this time it's dealing with peanut butter.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling some Jif peanut butter products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The company said that the peanut butter was distributed nationwide to retail stores and other outlets.

The lot codes that are affected in this recall are 1274425 – 2140425. You can find the lot code located next to the best-if-used-by date on the products.

The products that are included in this recall are both creamy and crunchy peanut butter, peanut butter to-go packs, and the natural squeeze pouch.

If consumers have any of the products that match the above description they are asked to dispose of them immediately. If consumers have questions about the recall or any of the products involved they can visit the Jif website or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

