10 Cajun Inspired Blue Bell Flavors We’d Love to See Made

Blue Bell just announced their new Dr. Pepper flavor ice cream, and we can't wait to try it. That got us thinking, what if Blue Bell released some South Louisiana-inspired flavors? If they did, it might look a little something like this...

1. Bourre' Me Fa Seaux Las Tee Cookie Deaux

New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



2. Captain Clay Neapolitiggins

New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



3. Travis Put This In Ya Matte

New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



4. River (Rocky) Road

New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...

5. Thibo-Cookie-Deaux

New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



6. New I-Berry-Ahh

New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



7. Purple Rayne

New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



8. Wayne Scoops

New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



9. Kaplan Crunch

New Cajun Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor New Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor loading...



10. Cookie Two-Step Mamou

COOKIE TWO STEP loading...