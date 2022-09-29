Crumbl Cookies Opens First Location in Lafayette

The day many have been waiting for has officially arrived!

Today Crumbl Cookies officially opens its first location right here in Lafayette.

And just in case you were wondering what Crumbl Cookies is baking up this week, this video was on the corporate Facebook page.

We announced that Crumbl Cookies was coming to Lafayette in April of this year and the buzz surrounding the new dessert spot has been nonstop since then, especially since the first location was supposed to open in the summer.

The new location will be at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, which is the former Casian restaurant in the River Marketplace shopping center.

The second location will be in the Autumwood Shopping Center in the former Quizno’s space at 2668 Johnston St., Suite A2. It was reported earlier this year that this second location would not open up until the end of the year.

Crumbl Cookies is a franchised bakery that has a rotating variety of about 120 specialty cookies. Crumbl Cookies is not just about cookies they also have ice cream, offer delivery, curbside pickup, and are closed on Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies, offers a weekly selection of cookies that are inspired by other desserts that are crafted into a cookie form. Customers can purchase cookies in packs of 1, 4, 6, or 12 and can either purchase these cookies in-store or on the app. Each cookie is priced at about $4.00 each.

If you are like me and would like detailed instructions on how to order then he is a handy guide on how to use the Crumble Cookie app.

