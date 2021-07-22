The Yard Milkshake Bar Opens Its First Location in Louisiana

Here's something that will excite your southern sweet tooth.

The Yard Milkshake Bar opened its first Louisiana location on July 9 in Baton Rouge and people have been flocking to the specialty ice cream shop with excitement.

The Yard has been serving "uniquely themed and thoroughly delicious cold treats" at locations along the Gulf coast and primarily throughout the south since being founded by husband-and-wife team Logan and Chelsea Greenin in 2017.

You may remember seeing them on Shark Tank.

Louisianians won't have to go on vacation for milkshakes to bring them to The Yard thanks to local franchisees Marc and Tracy Couvillion bringing an official location to Baton Rouge.

It opened on July 9 and people are already loving the treats being served out of the new store at 18303 Perkins Road.

So, next time you make the trip to Baton Rouge for dinner at P.F. Chang's, to cheer for the Tigers, or just to visit, take some time (and make some room) for dessert at The Yard.

If you're already in Baton Rouge, you're already ahead of the game.

