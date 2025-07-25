(KPEL) - A shrimper from South Louisiana has died from an apparent drowning incident..

KATC TV-3 reports that 65-year-old Terral Melancon drowned after he went overboard near Marsh Island earlier this week.

Our media partners at the news station spoke to Terral's family, and they said, " Terral had been experiencing chest pains the day before his death. His brother believes he may have suffered a heart attack while working at sea."

Read More: New Iberia Man Confronts Home Intruder

Read More: Louisiana Man Faces Charges For Texting Kid

Terral's brother, Ted, found his empty boat, and that was when they alerted the Coast Guard. The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, recovered Terral’s body following a search operation.

The entire fishing and shrimping community in Declambre is mourning the loss of one of their own, and now the family is awaiting the official cause of death from the coroner's office.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to Terral's family and the entire Delcambre community. It sounds like he was a great man who was loved by many in his community.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.