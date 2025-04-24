LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - In this week's edition of "As the Lafayette Business World Turns," we'll take a look at some new restaurants and other businesses coming soon to the area.

Through multiple news and social media outlets, we've learned of three new businesses coming to the Lafayette area. Let's take a look at what we know about each situation.

A New Sporting Store Coming to Lafayette

We don't know a whole lot about this one, but Lafayette will be getting yet another Hibbett Sports.

According to a building permit filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government, 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite H, will be the new location.

The new Hibbett Sports will be in the Caffery Center shopping center, which also houses ALDI, a Dollar Tree, The Cajun Table, and more.

No word on when it will be opened. More than likely, it will be a few months.

Lafayette already has three Hibbett Sports stores (one near Target off Louisiana Avenue and the other two on the Evangeline Thruway).

What's Coming to the Old Burger King on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette?

For many years, there were a lot of us who enjoyed the Burger King on Evangeline Thruway at Jefferson Street in Lafayette. A few months back, it finally bit its ultimate demise.

But, if you passed by the building lately, you've probably noticed a new sign out front mentioning "Sharks Coming Soon."

Sharks is a regional restaurant chain called Sharks Fish & Chicken, which has locations in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

According to its other locations' offerings (and the pictures below), you can expect big portions of fried catfish, wings, shrimp, hushpuppies, and other comfort classics.

We don't know exactly when it'll be opening, but you can keep tabs by following the Facebook page.

What's Coming to the Old Cajun Market Meats Location in Youngsville?

Cajun Market Meats was a specialty meats store located at 2810 Chemin Metairie in Youngsville. The store closed down in June 2023, but the owners have continued the brand name through their packaged twice-baked potatoes, which are sold in local grocery stores.

A recent post on the Facebook group "Foodies of Lafayette" asked about what's next for the building.

The answers? Well, not too definitive.

Some commenters said that the property is owned by the same person who owns El Paso Mexican restaurant and that it's zoned for a restaurant.

Others commented about the activity going on in and around the building, suggesting it is getting transformed for a re-opening soon.

We'll have to do some digging on this one and report back.