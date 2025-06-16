Youngsville, LA – A spa in Youngsville is under investigation following a multi-agency raid on Monday that resulted in one arrest and renewed scrutiny of the business's operations.

Relax Spa Massage, located in the 900 block of Savoy Road, was the focus of an enforcement operation conducted by the Youngsville Police Department, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Raid Follows Years of Complaints and Licensing Issues

Multiple community complaints involving suspected illegal activity prompted the operation. According to Youngsville Police Chief JP Broussard and our media partners at KATC, the spa has also had a long history of issues with the Louisiana State Board of Massage Therapy.

In fact, the business received a cease and desist order in 2023 for operating without proper licensure. Despite that, the spa reportedly continued to operate. A representative with the massage therapy board stated that they had “reported signs of illicit activity and human trafficking to law enforcement and local agencies.”

One Arrest, Ongoing Investigation

During the Monday (June 16) raid, one female was taken into custody by Youngsville Police and charged under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:112.12, which deals with the unlawful entry or reentry into the state by an alien.

After police cleared the scene, the doors of the business were locked, and the spa’s signs were turned off. Calls to the business went unanswered.

Authorities confirm that this remains an active and ongoing investigation. No additional charges or details have been released at this time.

Stay with us for updates as more information becomes available.