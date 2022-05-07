Mystery Solved — We Now Know What’s Happening at Target on Ambassdor Caffery

For several days now I've seen on social media folks asking questions regarding some things going on in the parking lot of Target on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

There seemed to be very few answers as to what was going on. (I guessed the revival of the Bennigan's Blarney Blast, but apparently, that was a pipe dream.)

Well, it appears that the correct answer has been found.

Lafayette City Councilwoman Liz Webb Hebert took to Facebook today to inform everyone what she found out after contacting the store.

The answer is pretty simple -- it's an extensive remodel.

Here are the details sent to Councilwoman Hebert regarding the remodel:

Target Lafayette has been chosen for a state of the art Re-model which is now underway! Over the next few months we will be adding new product assortments, updating fixtures and décor, expanding key categories including local products and adding an Ulta Beauty inside our store! Target is thankful for the support of our Guests over the years from our Lafayette and surrounding communities, and we are excited to be able to invest back into the community! Our newly re-modeled store will make it faster and safer than ever to shop in-store, or by selecting many of our same day services such as On-line Order and Pick-up in store, Drive Up or SHIPT. The inspiration for these re-models is always our Guests, and we are excited to create an only-at-Target experience they can continue to turn to for years to come!

This sounds exciting, although a few folks are curious as to why an Ulta Beauty would be added inside the store when there is one right across the street.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Facebook Faceboo loading...

I'm sure that will all shake out somehow and if it means Ulta on both sides of the road, then so be it.

I did see where Target opened 100 Ulta Beauty shops inside their stores in 2021 and had plans to open more than 250 new locations by the end of 2022.

Also in doing a little digging, I found that this overall remodel is part of Target Corporation's remodel program with 200 top-to-bottom renovations of its existing fleet.

So, it looks like one of our Lafayette Target locations is in that number.

"Years of investment in our team and business have driven our sales beyond $100 billion and positioned Target to meet the needs of our guests no matter how they choose to shop," said Michael Fiddelke, CFO of Target. "We see substantial opportunities to build on our core capabilities to drive deeper guest engagement and long-term growth."

We'll also pry a bit to find out when the renovations should be complete and how it will affect your shopping experience during the growing pains.