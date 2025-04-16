Popular Baby Food Sold In Louisiana Recalled Over Lead Concerns

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - In South Louisiana, our kids come first. From the moment they’re born, we surround them with love, tradition, and home-cooked meals passed down through generations. Whether it's rocking them to sleep with a Cajun lullaby or keeping an eye on what they eat, keeping our little ones safe is just part of who we are.

That’s why it’s so unsettling to hear news like this: A popular baby food sold at Target is being recalled due to elevated levels of lead, and it's something many South Louisiana parents may already have in their homes.

Good & Gather Baby Food Recalled Over Lead Concerns

The baby food in question is the Good & Gather Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree, sold exclusively at Target. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated on March 12, 2025, after testing revealed elevated levels of lead—a toxic heavy metal known to be especially dangerous to babies and young children.

The voluntary recall is classified as a Class II, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. It affects an estimated 25,600 units sold across the country.

Here’s what to look for:

Credit: Target Credit: Target loading...

Product : Good & Gather Vegetable Puree – Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme

: Good & Gather Vegetable Puree – Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Lot Numbers : 4167 and 4169

: 4167 and 4169 Best By Dates: December 7 and December 9, 2025

If you have these pouches at home, stop using them immediately. You can return them to any Target store for a full refund — no receipt necessary.

Why Lead Exposure Is So Serious for Babies

Lead exposure can have devastating effects on young children. According to the CDC, even small amounts can affect brain development, behavior, and learning ability. Babies are especially vulnerable because their bodies absorb lead more easily than adults.

So far, no illnesses or health issues have been reported in connection to this recall — but officials stress that early action is the best protection.

What Parents Should Do

If you think your child may have consumed one of the recalled pouches, it's a good idea to consult your pediatrician, especially if your child is showing any unusual symptoms. While the risk may be low, it’s always better to be cautious.

Target and the FDA are continuing to investigate the issue, and updated information may be released as more testing is completed.

For now, it’s a powerful reminder to check your shelves — because in South Louisiana, protecting our babies is just part of the job.