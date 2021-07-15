Lafayette Coca-Cola Facility Getting $15 Million in Renovations

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced plans for an upcoming $15 million upgrade to its Lafayette facility. Those renovations will benefit its associates, customers, and surrounding communities.

The Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling company's offices at 1314 Eraste Landry Rd will receive a facelift, following suit with other facilities within Coca-Cola UNITED's six-state footprint.

Improvements include a new break room, large meeting space along with upgrades to the warehouse space which will include 16 new loading docks, a new check-in building, and additional employee parking and truck parking.

“With these improvements, we will create an enhanced working environment for our associates and provide a higher level of service for our customers and communities for years to come,” said Coca-Cola UNITED Louisiana Division Director Scott McCallister.

The construction will happen in phases, allowing Lafayette employees to continue to work out of the facility. The project will begin in early 2022 with completion expected by mid-2023.

Lafayette Coca-Cola has been in Acadiana for 102 years. They first had facilities on the corner of Johnston and Jefferson Streets and later at University and Cameron Street. Lafayette Coca-Cola has been on Eraste Landry Road since the 1970s.

Today, Lafayette Coca-Cola employs 230 associates, serving nearly 3,400 customers, and sells and distributes 6.4 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

Those interested in a career with Lafayette Coca-Cola are encouraged to visit their website at careers.cokeonena.com/united.