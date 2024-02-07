Sodas. Soft drinks. Colas. Cokes. We have a lot of different names for these kinds of drinks, but no matter what we call them, we love them.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi are the two biggest soda companies in the U.S., and each has a long line of successful products that have us pretty much hooked. From the signature products - like Coke and Pepsi - to their diet and zero sugar versions to the spin-offs with different flavors, Americans consume an insane amount of soda every year.

The United States consumes 154 liters of soft drinks per capita every year, according to some reports. 68.7 percent of Louisiana residents drink soda daily. We can't get enough.

So what is Louisiana's favorite?

Louisiana Loves Sprite

The website Eat This, Not That searched Google Trends to find which pop (do people still say "pop" or "soda pop"?) is the most searched-for in each state. When it came to Louisiana, we appear to love our Sprite more than any other drink.

That lemon-lime goodness is one of the most popular drinks in the country, to be fair, and Louisiana is no exception. But the Coca-Cola product is also undergoing a wardrobe change in the near future.

Sprite Gets Naked

Coca-Cola has announced a test run of the popular drink with no plastic labeling. Just the bottle, naked as the day it was born. The reason? Recycling.

“We want to help create a future where plastic drink packaging will always have more than one life,” the VP of Franchise Operations for Great Britain & Ireland at Coca-Cola Great Britain said in a statement. “Labels contain valuable information for consumers; but with the help of technology, we can now trial other ways to share this information while reducing the amount of packaging we use. Going label-less might seem like a small step, but it is one of several ways we are exploring making recycling easier, minimizing waste, and minimizing the impact of our packaging on the environment.”

The labels were plastic and capable of being recycled, but this move is expected to simplify the process.

The naked bottles are only being given a trial run in the United Kingdom for the time being, but if it's well-received, it's certainly possible to see them come stateside.

It's part of a larger industry trend on simplifying the recycling process of soda bottles.

"In recent years, Coca-Cola has introduced a number of design changes to help reduce packaging waste," SustainableBrands.com explained, "including turning Sprite bottles from green to clear plastic to make them easier to recycle back into bottles; introducing attached bottle caps to ensure that the cap stays connected to the bottle after opening to reduce the potential for littering; and invested in new designs to reduce the amount of packaging it uses — such as creating lightweight bottles and reducing the materials used in external packaging."

How do you feel about the naked bottles?