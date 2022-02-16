One Dead & One Injured after Shooting Near Melville

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says one man is dead and another man was injured after a shooting that happened near the Melville area Tuesday night.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says in a press release that Wade Edward Smith was shot to death when deputies arrived on the scene at around 7:30 last night. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of Highway 105.

A second person who was at the scene, James Preston Allen Vaughn was found to be injured, and he was taken to a Lafayette hospital. Thibodeaux says that when deputies showed up at the scene Vaughn was apparently standing next to a burnt vehicle.

Thibodeaux adds they do have a person of interest in connection with this case. He says they are not releasing any other information about this case at this time.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals