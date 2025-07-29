(KPEL News) - Louisiana officials arrested four people after a newborn baby died by drowning when left with its head submerged in a toilet, according to the Union Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the report by the Union Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was left to die in the toilet after a woman gave birth in February 2025.

Union Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Arrests, Baby Submerged In Toilet

Officials with the Union Parish Sheriff's Office began their investigation at that time. They determined that the initial call for help to emergency services came in as a call for help after a woman gave birth in a bathroom.

As their investigation unfolded, they say it was discovered the newborn was left submerged in the toilet, head first, for several minutes before 911 was called.

Who Was Arrested And What Are the Charges?

The statements of the four people there that day contradicted statements made by first responders and emergency service logs. Arrest warrants were issued for the following people on these charges:

Lindsey Washington, 21 years old, has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.

Lee Dell “Pop” Nation Jr., 69 years old, has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.

Evelyn Nation, 74 years old, has been charged with Negligent Homicide.

Elaine Nation, 60 years old, has been charged with Negligent Homicide.

Bond Amounts Set For Each Defendant

Bond for Washington and Lee Dell "Pop" Nation Jr. was set at $750,000, while bond for Evelyn and Elaine Nation was set at $150,000.

Understanding Second‑Degree Murder vs. Negligent Homicide

Second degree murder is the killing of a human being: (1) When the offender has a specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm.

Negligent Homicide is (1) the killing of a human being by criminal negligence.

Criminal negligence is defined as the following in Louisiana:

Criminal negligence exists when, although neither specific nor general criminal intent is present, there is such disregard of the interest of others that the offender's conduct amounts to a gross deviation below the standard of care expected to be maintained by a reasonably careful man under like circumstances.

According to officials with the Union Parish Sheriff's Office, their investigation revealed that none of the four people tried removing the baby from the toilet.

The child was left in the water bowl for several minutes before emergency services were contacted.

