LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Right now, everyone is talking about the terrifying new hit Netflix series "Monster: The Ed Gein Story".

Ed Gein is infamously one of America's most chilling serial killers, having inspired characters in classic movies like "Psycho", "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", and "The Silence of the Lambs". But, did you know there is a strong connection between the new hit Netflix Ed Gein series and Lafayette, Louisiana?

Is Monster Ed Gein Based On True Events?

It's interesting that when it comes to infamous serial killers in American history, Ed Gein has somehow managed to kind of fly under the radar for most people not obsessed with True Crime.

Well, Gein has has kind of flown under the radar until now.

With a huge population of people learning about Ed Gein for the first time, after watching "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" folks have a lot of questions.

While the Netflix series has taken creative liberties with the story of Ed Gein, there are indeed, and shockingly, quite a few things in "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" that are unfortunately true.

Born Edward Theodore Gein on August 27, 1906 in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, it's absolutely true that Gein was guilty of murder, grave robbing, and using human remains and skin to make household items like belts and lamps, as well as clothing.

He used body parts to create disturbing “souvenirs” including masks, furniture, clothing made of human skin, and enjoyed eating pork and beans from bowls made of human skulls.

Lafayette, Louisiana Connection To Monster: The Ed Gein Story

If you've watched, or when you watch "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" you'll see a familiar face to Acadiana.

In episode 3, Lafayette, Louisiana's own Addison Rae makes her appearance.

From economictimes.com -

In the new season, Addison Rae plays Evelyn Hartley, a teenager who went missing in 1953. Although Gein was suspected in her disappearance, he was later cleared in 1957. Still, Hartley’s case has remained a point of speculation.

This is another part of the story line in which the show's producers take some creative liberties, because as mentioned above, Gein was suspected in Hartley's disappearance but never confessed to having anything to do with it and there was never any evidence to pin it on him.

This being said, Evelyn Hartley is a real person, who has been missing since 1953.

Addison Rae is a world famous TikToker, singer, actress, and brand influencer.

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" is currently on Netflix.