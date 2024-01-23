LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The man dubbed "The Nicest Guy in Stand-up" is headed to Lafayette in April, performing at the Cajundome as part of his latest tour.

Nate Bargatze, who was profiled in The Atlantic magazine back in 2021, recently announced "The Be Funny Tour," which will be hitting dozens of arenas between late January and the end of June. His appearance at the Cajundome is scheduled for April 24, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

He is a 2021 Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer, has starred in multiple Netflix stand-up specials, and broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville - with 19,365 tickets sold.

He was also featured as one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's ‘50 Comedians You Should Know’ in 2015, according to a press release from the Cajundome.

The Tennessee native has several comedy clips that have gone viral online, and is known as one of the cleanest comics working today.

In fact, in one interview, he explained why keeping it clean was so important to him.

“I don’t want to disappoint my parents,” he explained in the interview. “I just can’t imagine cursing in front of your parents. Still, even now, I’m 43-years-old and I still just couldn’t do that. So that’s how I write. I think I write my comedy to—a lot of it is to make my parents laugh. I want them to be proud and be like, ‘Oh, come watch my son do comedy,’ and not be offended by it. I just don’t have that in me to want to offend someone or make someone feel bad.”

Tickets to see Bargatze will go on sale to the public this Friday, January 26th at 10 A.M. at the Cajundome Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. Cajundome Insiders Presale goes live online only on Thursday, January 25, at 10 A.M. Local Time.