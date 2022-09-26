Lafayette Man Hit and Killed While Walking Along Highway in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police said a Lafayette man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in St. Martin Parish on early Sunday morning.
The accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd.
The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux. LSP said he was struck by a vehicle while walking along the highway and the driver initially drove away. However, the driver would later turn himself into St. Martinville Police
James Celestine admitted to officers that he hit something in the roadway while driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima, but was not sure what it was.
Celestine was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, along with careless operation and driving under suspension.
The case remains under investigation.
