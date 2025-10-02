Louisiana Lands 2 Spots on Most Haunted Places in America List

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - With October comes Halloween. With Halloween comes haunted houses, among other things.

Sure, we've got some of the best Halloween haunted houses in America, but in Louisiana, we've got places that are haunted all year long, not just in October.

The crew over at howstuffworks.com has put together their list of "The 10 Most Haunted Places in America", and Louisiana has not one, but two spots on their list.

10 Most Haunted Places In America

Louisiana is known for our haunts. In just about every city and town across The Pelican State you'll find haunted houses, haunted bridges, haunted jails, and more.

When it comes to howstuffworks.com's new list of the "10 Most Haunted Places In America", Louisiana is very well represented as the only State to have two spots.

From howstuffworks.com -

Some people visit museums for history. Others prefer something a little spookier. The most haunted places in America mix eerie ambiance with tragic backstories and alleged ghostly encounters.

Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, these locations have drawn thousands of visitors hoping for a brush with the unexplained.

Appearing on the list are some heavy hitters in the haunt world like the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts, the Winchester Mystery House, San Jose, California, and the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Louisiana shows up twice with 2 terrifying haunted places.

The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana (4) and the infamous LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana (9) made the list.

Louisiana has a reputation for being one of the most haunted states in America, and it’s not just marketing hype...there are some real cultural and historical reasons behind it.

From voodoo to natural disasters, to war and disease, Louisiana is one of the oldest European-settled areas in the U.S. and was a crossroads of French, Spanish, African, and Native American cultures.

Check out the full list of "The Most Haunted Places In America" over at howstuffworks.com.