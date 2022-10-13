Incredible New Myrtles Plantation ‘Chloe’ Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]

On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see.

Myrtles Plantation Ghost Picture Of Chloe

Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.

Seriously.

In case you don't know the story of Chloe, let's start there before we get to the photo.

The legend of Chloe via wikipedia.com -

"Chloe was reportedly a slave owned by Clark and Sara Woodruff. According to one story, Clark Woodruff pressured or forced Chloe into being his mistress.

Other versions of the legend have Chloe listening in at keyholes to learn news of Clark Woodruff's business dealings or for other purposes. After being caught, either by Clark or Sara Woodruff, one of her ears was cut off, and she wore a green turban to hide it.

Chloe supposedly baked a cake for one of the two daughters containing an extract of boiled and reduced oleander leaves, which are extremely poisonous. The reason she did what she did was to get work back inside the house."

According to the legend, Chloe's plan backfired. Only Sara Woodruff and her two daughters ate the cake. As a result, all three died from the poison made out of the oleander leaves.

We spoke with Denise to get her account of exactly what happened the night she took this photo at the Myrtles Plantation.

"I’m not sure how much I believe because, I have never had an experience, which I’m perfectly happy. So during the tour, I took very bad and random pictures with no flash at night. I was pretty let down after the tour because I didn’t feel a ghost, see a ghost, or get my earring stolen as they suggest.

Sunday evening while looking through our weekend pictures I saw this one. I immediately tried to find an explanation. I was the last to walk out of the room besides the host who locks the door. I reviewed everyone’s clothes in other pictures - nothing.

The size and clothing doesn’t fit anything that could have been in the room that I can figure out. They mentioned in the tour that people were small and there was a little tub that they used in the room which explains the size of this person."

Denise is a self-described skeptic and has tried for weeks to find an answer or an explanation that would explain the ghostly image in her photograph.

So far, no reasonable explanation can be found.

Below is the original photo Denise took at the Myrtles Plantation.

Take a good look at the mirrored paneled room divider.

Now, here's one we lightened up a bit.

What do you think is going on in this photo?

Is it just a strange incident with lighting?

Or...is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?