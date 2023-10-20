One Louisiana College Among the Top 10 Worst Colleges in the U.S.

(KPEL News) - A new report listing the worst colleges in the U.S. has put a Louisiana institution in the Top 10.

The list, which is compiled by AvocadoPost, features 54 U.S. universities they say are the "worst" due to the fact that they are "notorious for high tuition costs, low graduation rates, and poor return on investment."

"These factors can leave students with crippling debt and degrees that don’t always translate into successful careers," the site says. "Beyond the allure of Ivy League education, it’s crucial to recognize the schools that might offer experiences closer to a fleeting summer job than a life-altering educational opportunity."

Who Made the List in Louisiana?

Grambling State University is No. 9 overall on AvocadoPost, breaking the Top 10 for several reasons, "including a low 41% graduation rate and an average student loan debt of over $25,732," the site explained. "These financial problems have tarnished the school’s reputation, placing it on lists of the worst colleges, especially for African-American students."

Campus photo, Facebook via Grambling State University

According to the report, "The high tuition and debt, juxtaposed with low graduation rates, present serious concerns. However, its history and cultural significance in the African-American community may still attract some students."

The Top 10 Worst Universities in the U.S.

Here are the ten worst, according to the report.

Mt. Sierra College, California (Closed) Everest College (Now Altierus Career College), Colorado Northland College, Wisconsin College of Wooster, Ohio Morris College, South Carolina Montserrat College of Art, Massachusetts St. Augustine’s University, North Carolina University of South Carolina Grambling State University, Louisiana Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York

What Makes Colleges "Bad"?

Several factors can contribute to a college being perceived as "bad" or unsuitable for certain students. These may include:

Lack of Resources: Inadequate funding, outdated facilities, and a limited range of academic programs can hinder the educational experience and limit opportunities for students. Low Graduation Rates: A high dropout rate or low graduation rates can be indicative of a college's inability to provide sufficient support and quality education. Poor Reputation: Negative publicity, faculty controversies, or consistently low rankings can harm a college's reputation and make it less attractive to potential students. Ineffective Teaching: Professors who lack engagement, outdated teaching methods, or inadequate support for students can result in a poor learning environment. Limited Opportunities: A lack of extracurricular activities, internships, or networking opportunities can hinder personal and professional growth. High Costs: If a college's tuition and fees are disproportionately high compared to the value it provides, it can be considered a poor investment. Inadequate Student Services: Subpar counseling, career guidance, or healthcare services can negatively impact students' well-being and academic success. Location and Safety: A poor location, crime issues, or lack of safety measures can make a college undesirable.