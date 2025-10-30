LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Every town has its share of ghost stories, but few are as haunting as the Legend of Mary Jane’s Bridge in South Louisiana. Locals have whispered about it for generations. It's a story filled with tragedy, mystery, and the lingering presence of a spirit that refuses to rest.

The Story Behind Mary Jane’s Bridge

According to Acadiana legend, a young woman named Mary Jane went to the Bayou Tortue Road Bridge one night after prom with her date. What was supposed to be a romantic moment turned into a nightmare. The story claims her date assaulted and murdered her before throwing her body into the bayou below.

Mary Jane’s body was never recovered, and no one was ever charged for the crime, adding another eerie layer to the mystery that’s haunted Lafayette Parish for decades.

The Ghost of the Woman in White

The legend says that if you visit the bridge late at night, you might see the ghostly figure of a woman in white standing near the edge, or hear strange sounds echoing through the darkness.

Some drivers even claim to have seen her appear suddenly in their headlights, only to vanish moments later.

Where Is Mary Jane’s Bridge Located?

If you’ve ever tried to find Mary Jane’s Bridge, you might have noticed there’s a little debate about its exact location. While a few different spots get mentioned, most people agree that the infamous bridge is the Bayou Tortue Road Bridge, tucked away along Bayou Tortue Road in Lafayette Parish.

Bayou Tortue Road connects with Garber Road, running parallel to Highway 90 as you head north toward Broussard. Travel farther south and the road eventually turns into Parish Road 140.

Have you ever had an experience on Mary Jane's Bridge? If so, let us know!

