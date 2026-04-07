LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Something is going on in Baton Rouge, and it smells like rocket fuel.

A cluster of bills filed in the Louisiana Legislature just before the March 31 bill introduction deadline is raising serious questions about whether Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration is quietly wooing a major aerospace company to set up operations in the state.

The bills address tax incentives, legal liability, and public records protections. That is the kind of coordinated package you put together when a specific deal is already on the table, not when you are still exploring options.

The names that keep coming up? SpaceX and Blue Origin. Neither company responded to requests for comment.

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What the Bills Would Actually Do

The legislative package is being carried by some of the more powerful chairs in the House: Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, who leads the House Ways and Means Committee, and Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.

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According to 10/12 Industry Report, here is what the bills would do:

HB 1088 would create a state and local sales and use tax rebate for equipment, machinery, and materials used in aerospace facilities. To qualify, a project would need at least $1 billion in new capital investment and a minimum of 200 new direct jobs. The investment window runs from July 1, 2026, through July 1, 2031.

HB 1179 would extend eligibility for Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program to aerospace manufacturing companies.

HB 1033 would classify aerospace facilities as critical infrastructure, with heightened security protections and tougher criminal penalties for unauthorized access.

HB 1098 and HB 1099 would significantly limit the legal exposure of aerospace companies operating in Louisiana. HB 1098 would shield aerospace companies from claims tied to noise, light, smoke, odor, and vibration from normal operations. HB 1099 would bar courts from issuing injunctions that could shut down or restrict aerospace operations and would block certain damage claims, including diminished property value or emotional distress, that arise from flight activities.

HB 1071 would exempt a wide range of aerospace records, including blueprints, designs, and technical data, from Louisiana’s Public Records Law, as long as the company is subject to federal arms regulations or holds a contract with the Department of Defense or the U.S. intelligence community.

HB 1175 establishes legal definitions for aerospace facilities and activities, giving the broader package a consistent statutory foundation.

McFarland Says It Is About Competitiveness. Others Are Not So Sure.

When The Advocate asked McFarland about the bills, he said he was approached by the Landry administration in late March about sponsoring the legislation. He would not confirm or deny that a specific deal was on the table.

“We have to position ourselves to be economically competitive with neighboring states and when there is industry pursuing opportunities somewhere in the country, we have to be prepared to compete,” McFarland told The Advocate.

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Louisiana Economic Development, the state’s economic development arm, took a similar line. Emma Wagner, LED’s executive director of communications, told 10/12 Industry Report that aerospace and defense is one of Louisiana’s seven priority sectors, identified as a “right-to-win” industry where the state can build on existing strengths. She noted that the sector has seen activity rise more than 77 percent over the past five years.

“Louisiana’s focus aligns directly with federal priorities around onshoring manufacturing, strengthening supply chains and increasing defense production, positioning the state to capture a growing share of that investment,” Wagner said.

Four sources familiar with the situation told The Advocate the state is actively in high-stakes talks with a specific aerospace company interested in expanding to Louisiana, and that this incentive package is being built to help close that deal. How far along those talks are remains unclear.

Louisiana Already Has the Foundation

Louisiana is not starting from scratch when it comes to aerospace. The state already has NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East, an 829-acre complex that has been the nation’s rocket factory for more than 60 years.

Michoud is where the Saturn V first stages were built. It is where Space Shuttle external tanks were manufactured for nearly four decades. It is currently the site where Boeing is building the core stage for NASA’s Space Launch System. The facility employs roughly 3,000 people and hosts about 20 federal, state, and commercial tenants. Its economic impact on Louisiana includes more than $493 million in economic output annually, according to NASA estimates.

Just last fall, a Texas-based aerospace company called Vivace landed a contract at Michoud to help build the primary structure for Starlab, a commercial space station being developed as a joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus. That deal drew praise from Landry’s office.

The infrastructure is there. The workforce is there. The question is whether the financial and legal environment can match what companies already get in Texas or Florida.

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How Louisiana Stacks Up Against Texas and Florida

The Lone Star State is not sitting still. The Texas Space Commission has already awarded $47.7 million in grants to five aerospace companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Firefly Aerospace, as part of a $150 million allocation by the Texas Legislature to grow its commercial space economy. SpaceX’s Starbase is in South Texas. NASA’s Johnson Space Center is in Houston.

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Florida has the Kennedy Space Center, multiple private launch sites, and its own incentive structures. Louisiana’s pitch, if it lands, would have to be compelling enough to pull a company away from those established ecosystems, or at least convince one to expand here rather than somewhere else.

The bills as written are tailor-made for a company doing high-volume launch operations, given the liability protections around noise and vibration and the public records exemptions tied to defense contracting. That profile fits a company like SpaceX, which operates under federal arms regulations and holds significant defense contracts, far better than it fits a traditional aerospace manufacturer.

What Happens Next

The 2026 regular legislative session runs through June 1. These bills will need to move through committee, and their fate will tell us a lot about whether there is something concrete behind them or whether this is, as LED frames it, a broader positioning play.

If a company is named before June 1, the timeline would fit. If the bills pass quietly and a deal announcement follows shortly after, the pattern would match how major economic development projects typically unfold.

Louisiana has the foundation to compete in the commercial space economy. After all, Michoud has been demonstrating that for six decades. The question Landry and the Legislature are betting on right now is whether the state can offer enough, fast enough, to land something that would define Louisiana’s economic future for a generation.

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