NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - One police department in Louisiana is warning drivers not to pull over for unmarked vehicles.

A recent robbery that resulted in the theft of equipment specifically used by law enforcement, the New Orleans Police Department has warned. As a result, the department is suspending all traffic stops by unmarked vehicles.

Meaning that if a vehicle that does not clearly show it is a police vehicle tries to pull you over, do not do so.

A warning was issued by the NOPD's news website, and the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation's Facebook page posted the news as well.

According to the bulletin put out by police, the recent theft involved police gear that could be used to impersonate police officers. That includes a blue jacket, sweaters, a pair of boots, gloves, and flashlights.

"The subject may have taken a ballistic vest and some collectible badges," the department said. "It is unknown at this point as there was no inventory for the items."

More via WWLTV in New Orleans:

A bold robbery at a police supply store has the New Orleans Police Department changing how it handles traffic stops. A burglar made off with cop gear – now city police say they’re halting traffic stops by unmarked cars and plainclothes officers. According to NOPD, the suspect cut wires to the video surveillance system at American Police Equipment on Airline Highway. It happened early Sunday morning, and the suspect stole a blue jacket, sweaters, a pair of boots, gloves, and flashlights. Investigators believed no police insignia items or badges were taken in the burglary.

The theft is another example of the crime wave that has New Orleans ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. A recent report has the city ranked as No. 9 in the country because of crime.

Police also released video of the theft, sharing it with the public.

The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a burglary of American Police Equipment.

On January 14, 2024, at approximately 12:38 a.m., the above-pictured subject gained entry into A.P.E. The subject was able to cut wires to the video surveillance system and got away with a blue jacket, sweaters, a pair of boots, gloves, and flashlights.

The subject may have taken a ballistic vest and some collectible badges. It is unknown at this point as there was no inventory for the items.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/4s2VwbpqTE4

The NOPD has temporarily suspended traffic stops conducted by plainclothes detectives citywide.

Only marked units with uniformed officers are authorized to conduct a traffic stop.

If anyone has any information on the above subject, please notify Detective Paul Johnson at 504-658-6166, Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans has increased the reward from $2,500 to $4,000.

Have a question or correction? Please email NOPD’s Public Affairs Division at nopdpio@nola.gov.

